Thomas "Tommy" Bright, II
Sevierville - Thomas "Tommy" Bright II went to be with his Lord May 15, 2020. Tommy was a member of Pathways Church and a devoted Christian. He was an alumni of Sevier County High School and Maryville College. Tommy loved his family, especially his son Covin more than life itself. Tommy loved and excelled at most sports and made many life-long friends. His heart was as big as his body, and he could light up a room with his laugh. Tommy never met a stranger. He is preceded in death by his grandfather and grandmother, Harold and Lena Bright.
He leaves behind his son, Covin; mother and step-father, Glenda and Buddy Rayfield; father and step-mother, Tom and Pat Bright; sister and brother-in-law, Brittany and Matt Trull; step-sisters, Kayla Stalcup and Tiffany Rayfield; step-brother, Chad Rayfield; grandparents, Glenn and Shirley Carr, and Fred and Sara Gutendorf; numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins; and a special thank you to Aunt Jo and Uncle Randy who always treated Tommy as their own.
The family would like to thank everyone for all the prayers, kind words, and support during this time of our lives.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Boys and Girls Club of the Tennessee Valley, 967 Irwin St., Knoxville, TN 37921.Graveside service and interment 3PM Thursday at Mountain View Cemetery with Pastor Brent Freeman officiating. Pathways Church will be open at 4PM Thursday with a Celebration of life service beginning at 5PM. Arrangements by Atchley Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.atchleyfuneralhome.com
