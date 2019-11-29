|
Thomas C. Moore Jr.
Knoxville - Thomas C. Moore Jr., age 83, of Knoxville, Tennessee, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family. He was a 1954 graduate of Young High School, where he ran track and played football. Tom was the captain of the football team his senior year. It was during this time where he met the love of his life and married two years later. He attended Hiwassee and Maryville College. Tom loved playing guitar and singing as well as watching UT sports, genealogy and serving the Lord. You would always find Tom on the sidelines coaching and cheering on his sons during their sporting events. Tom was a charter member, Deacon and Sunday School teacher at Friendly Chapel Baptist Church, where he attended for over 50 years. Being surrounded by his family brought great joy to his life. He is preceded in death by his parents; Thomas C. and Ruby M. Moore Sr.; sister and brother-in-law, Euretha and Roger Dunlap. He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Frances "Opal" Johnson Moore; sons and daughters in-law, Tim and Amanda Moore, Tom and Natalie Moore; grandchildren, Amanda, Bailey, Adam and Chloe; great grandchildren, Laila, Kamari, Kinzley, Peyton, Mackenzie, Isla and Landon; sister and brother in-law, Blaine and Carol Atchley and nieces and nephews. Special thanks to UT Hospice for all of their love and support. Family will receive friends, Monday, December 2, 2019 in the chapel of Berry Funeral Home, 3704 Chapman Hwy, from 5:00pm to 7:00pm. Funeral service to follow with Rev. Buddy Johnson and Jerry Crye to officiate. Family and friends will meet at Sherwood Chapel and Memorial Gardens, 3176 Airport Hwy, Alcoa, Tennessee, Tuesday December 3, 2019 for an 11:00am interment service. Online condolences may be made at www.berryfuneralhome.com
