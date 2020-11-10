Thomas (T.J.) Cantwell
Sevierville - Thomas (T.J.) Cantwell, age 95 of Sevierville, passed away on Monday, November 9, 2020. He joined the Tennessee Highway Patrol in 1951 and spent his entire thirty-year career as a Highway Patrolman in District 1, first as a Trooper until 1965 and then as a Sergeant. In 1975 he became Administrative Lieutenant for District 1 Headquarters in Knoxville, serving both Knox and Sevier Counties until his retirement in 1981.
After he retired, he and Emily enjoyed traveling and spending time with family and friends in addition to gardening and relaxing at the family farm in Grainger County. T.J. was happy to have more time to work on the farm, which had always been a hobby.
In 1994 T.J. became Chief Deputy of the Sevier County Sheriff's Department and served in that position during the administrations of Sheriff Bruce Montgomery and Sheriff Ronald Seals until 2010. Serving the citizens of Sevier County for forty-six years in law enforcement was a joy for T.J. He loved God, his family, friends, country and Sevier County. He was deeply committed to maintaining the safety, security, and wellbeing of everyone he encountered during his long life of public service. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Sevierville.
He was preceded in death by his parents Neal and Nelle Cantwell; wife Emily Dodson Cantwell; sister and brother-in-law Katherine and Heinz Steinbach; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law Louise and Bill Dodson, Betty and Willis Dodson, Bob Dodson and J.C. Sellers; granddaughter Robin Fuller and nephew Gary Dodson.
Survivors include his daughter and son-in-law Ruby and Robert Sherrill; granddaughters Suzanne Bailey and Cathy Raines and her husband Joe; great grandchildren Madison Bailey, Wesley Bailey, Joanna McKinney and her husband Reid, and Rob Raines; sister Vada Sellers; nephew Brian Steinbach and his wife Mary Reyner; nieces Carol Ronka, Nancy Moles, Carol Moorhead, Rose Mary Oglesby and her husband Bill.
The family will be forever grateful for the compassionate and excellent care T.J. received at Brookdale Sevierville Senior Living. Thanks to the dedication and tireless work of Executive Director Amy Miller and the outstanding staff, the last two years of his life were filled with many blessings. In addition, we are thankful for the remarkable care of Caris Hospice after T.J.'s health declined. We will always remember and appreciate the support of Pastor Craig Mintz and friends and family here and far away.
Memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church, 317 Parkway, Sevierville, TN 37862 or the Shriners Hospitals for Children
, 1900 Richmond Road, Lexington, KY 40502-1204.
Per the family's request, masks will be required and social distancing guidelines observed. Although there will not be a receiving line, friends may pay their respects 3:30-6:30 PM Thursday, November 12th at Atchley Funeral Home, Sevierville. Online condolences may be shared at www.atchleyfuneralhome.com