Thomas Chandler
Knoxville - Thomas Jarrell Chandler passed away peacefully in Knoxville, TN on July 22 at the age of 76.
Thomas (Jerry) is preceded in death by his wife Mary Jones Chandler, his parents Claxton and Helen Chandler, and his brother Michael Chandler. He is survived by his four daughters, Camey O'Rourke (Peter), (Vienna, Virginia), Teal McInturff (Jeffrey)(Knoxville), Kathleen Chandler (Nashville), and Logan Hull (Kristopher)(Maryville); and his nine grandchildren; Peter Jr.(Rachel), Chandler, and Chloe O'Rourke, Madeline and Macy McInturff, Molly and Connor Wright, Thomas and Turner Hull and his siblings Johanna Humphrey (John (deceased)), Charles Chandler (Mary Pat (deceased)), John Edward Chandler (Louise), his twin brother Terry Chandler (Jan), Steve Chandler (Ginny), Carol Mullane (John), Lucy Stephenson (Barry), Frank Chandler (Nell), Helen Chandler, Dolie Chandler, Chris Chandler (Ruth), and many nieces and nephews.
Thomas was born March 19, 1944 in Knoxville and graduated from Knoxville Catholic High School ('62). He married his loving wife of 46 years, Mary Chandler, in August of 1972. He was a salesman in various industries and retired in 2008.
Tom was known for his legendary sense of humor and was a faithful member of the choir at both Holy Ghost and Immaculate Conception Catholic Churches and was loved by his church family deeply. Tom was a devoted father who spent many hours volunteering and coaching at St. Joseph's School where his daughters attended. He loved UT football, basketball, golf, and many other sports. His Monday night card game with his poker buddies was a highlight of every week. He especially loved to fish at the ocean in South Carolina with his cousins. He bravely battled ALS for 12 years with the support of his family and friends.
We will celebrate Thomas' life with a funeral mass on Monday July 27, 2020 at 10am at Immaculate Conceptions Catholic Church. Father Ronald Franco C.S.P., Father James Haley C.S.P., and Father Timothy Sullivan C.S.P. will be officiating. He and his wife's ashes will be interred at the East Tennessee State Veteran's Cemetery on Governor John Sevier Highway on Tuesday July 28, 2020 at 9:30am. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Tom's life. Livestreaming of Tom's funeral mass can be viewed at Immaculate Conception Church Knoxville, Tenneesee's Facebook page. Donations may also be sent to ALSA.org
to find a cure for ALS. The family would like to thank the caring staff at Ben Atchley Veterans Home.