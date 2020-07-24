1/1
Thomas Chandler
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thomas Chandler

Knoxville - Thomas Jarrell Chandler passed away peacefully in Knoxville, TN on July 22 at the age of 76.

Thomas (Jerry) is preceded in death by his wife Mary Jones Chandler, his parents Claxton and Helen Chandler, and his brother Michael Chandler. He is survived by his four daughters, Camey O'Rourke (Peter), (Vienna, Virginia), Teal McInturff (Jeffrey)(Knoxville), Kathleen Chandler (Nashville), and Logan Hull (Kristopher)(Maryville); and his nine grandchildren; Peter Jr.(Rachel), Chandler, and Chloe O'Rourke, Madeline and Macy McInturff, Molly and Connor Wright, Thomas and Turner Hull and his siblings Johanna Humphrey (John (deceased)), Charles Chandler (Mary Pat (deceased)), John Edward Chandler (Louise), his twin brother Terry Chandler (Jan), Steve Chandler (Ginny), Carol Mullane (John), Lucy Stephenson (Barry), Frank Chandler (Nell), Helen Chandler, Dolie Chandler, Chris Chandler (Ruth), and many nieces and nephews.

Thomas was born March 19, 1944 in Knoxville and graduated from Knoxville Catholic High School ('62). He married his loving wife of 46 years, Mary Chandler, in August of 1972. He was a salesman in various industries and retired in 2008.

Tom was known for his legendary sense of humor and was a faithful member of the choir at both Holy Ghost and Immaculate Conception Catholic Churches and was loved by his church family deeply. Tom was a devoted father who spent many hours volunteering and coaching at St. Joseph's School where his daughters attended. He loved UT football, basketball, golf, and many other sports. His Monday night card game with his poker buddies was a highlight of every week. He especially loved to fish at the ocean in South Carolina with his cousins. He bravely battled ALS for 12 years with the support of his family and friends.

We will celebrate Thomas' life with a funeral mass on Monday July 27, 2020 at 10am at Immaculate Conceptions Catholic Church. Father Ronald Franco C.S.P., Father James Haley C.S.P., and Father Timothy Sullivan C.S.P. will be officiating. He and his wife's ashes will be interred at the East Tennessee State Veteran's Cemetery on Governor John Sevier Highway on Tuesday July 28, 2020 at 9:30am. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Tom's life. Livestreaming of Tom's funeral mass can be viewed at Immaculate Conception Church Knoxville, Tenneesee's Facebook page. Donations may also be sent to ALSA.org to find a cure for ALS. The family would like to thank the caring staff at Ben Atchley Veterans Home.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jul. 24 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
27
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Immaculate Conceptions Catholic Church
Send Flowers
JUL
28
Inurnment
09:30 AM
East Tennessee State Veteran's Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Fountain City Chapel
2829 Rennoc Rd
Knoxville, TN 37918
(865) 688-2331
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Fountain City Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved