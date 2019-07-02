|
|
Thomas Christopher O'Connor, Sr.
- - Chris O'Connor passed Sunday, June 23, 2019 at home after a brief illness.
He was born Christmas Day, 1954 in Atlanta, Georgia, the son of Charles Gregory O'Connor and Jean Ann McWhirter. He was raised in Knoxville, TN and lived in Johnson City most of his life. He was a graduate of South High School and the University of Tennessee.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Martha Canfield. He is survived by his wife of almost thirty-seven years, Jane Bridgforth O'Connor; one son, Thomas Christopher O'Connor, Jr. (Julie); one daughter, Allison O'Connor Leath (Chris); three grandchildren, Burgess Bridgforth O'Connor, Louisa Barton O'Connor and Charlotte Anne Leath; brothers and sisters, Kathy (Pat) Yochim, Jody (Jim) Hazenfield, Jean Ann Savery, Greg (Nancy) O'Connor, Tim (Terry) O'Connor, Maggie (Greg) Heaton, Kevin (Tracy) O'Connor, Marie (Mike) Ensley, Bob (Renee) O'Connor, Eileen (Scott) Van Fleet, Becca O'Connor, Bill O'Connor (Brad Froslee) and Norm (Priscilla) Canfield; numerous nieces, nephews, grand nieces and grand nephews.
The family will have a private service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to StreetSide Ministry, c/o First Presbyterian Church, 105 S. Boone St., Johnson City, TN 37604, or LXI Ministry c/o First Presbyterian Church 105 S. Boone St., Johnson City, TN 37604.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on July 2, 2019