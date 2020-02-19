Services
Morris Baker Funeral Home
2001 East Oakland Avenue
Johnson City, TN 37601
(423) 282-1521
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Morris Baker Funeral Home
2001 East Oakland Avenue
Johnson City, TN 37601
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
1:00 PM
Morris Baker Funeral Home
2001 East Oakland Avenue
Johnson City, TN 37601
Thomas Cleveland Mottern


1934 - 2020
Thomas Cleveland Mottern Obituary
Thomas Cleveland Mottern

Johnson City - Thomas Cleveland Mottern, of Johnson City, passed away on Monday, February 17, 2020 after a brief illness.

Tom was born in Carter County in 1934 to the late Dora Mae Wallace Mottern and Robert Cleveland Mottern.

Tom joined Hamilton Bank in 1963 and by 1969 was appointed the bank's president and a member of the Board of Directors. He worked at Hamilton Bank until 1979, when Tom was named Tennessee's Commissioner of Banking by Governor Lamar Alexander. After serving a 3-year term, Tom returned to the private banking industry, in various locations, finishing his illustrious career as the CEO of First Century Bank in Tazewell, Tennessee.

Tom was preceded in death by his wife, Marie Wassum Mottern, two brothers, and one grandchild.

Those left to cherish Tom's memory are: his sons, Mitch Mottern (Betty Ann) and Brad Mottern (Cheryl); stepchildren, Stacey Nadeau (Rick), Rosemarie Brandt (Philip), and Stephen Brandt (Deana); grandchildren, Astin Mottern Greer, Trevor Mottern, Peyton Mottern, Gage Mottern, and Matthew McClure; step grandchildren, Johnathon Brandt, Jason Nadeau, Ben Nadeau, Megan Nadeau, Austin Minnick, and Channing Blaylock; and great grandchildren, Hunter Rice, Faith Anne Rice, Ross Nadeau, and Cortana Blaylock.

The family will receive friends from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Morris-Baker Funeral Home. The memorial service will follow at 1:00PM in the funeral home chapel.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the United Way of Washington County TN, PO Box 4039, Johnson City, TN 37602-4039 or uwowc.org.

The full obituary and condolences are available at morrisbaker.com.

Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremations Services, 2001 E. Oakland Avenue, Johnson City, is serving the Mottern family. (423) 282-1521
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020
