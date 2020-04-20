Resources
Knoxville - Thomas Criswell, age 82 of Knoxville, passed away Sunday, April 19, 2020. He was preceded in death by his father Thomas Criswell; mother Louella Mayo; and brother Jerry Wayne Criswell. He is survived by his wife of 60 years Ella Sue Criswell of Knoxville; son Jeffery Criswell of Knoxville; daughters Barbara Barnes (Bob Wright) of Hartford and Chanda Bailey (Joey) of Sevierville; grandchildren Holley Cave, Christopher Huff, Kelley Baron, and Rachael Bailey; great-grandchildren Camron Huff, Eligh Huff, and Scarlett Baron; and sisters Judy Lavper and Tammy Pafford both of Munford, TN. The family will have a Private Graveside Service in the Laws-Green Cemetery. Family and friends may sign the guest register online at www.manesufneralhome.com. Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.
