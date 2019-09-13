Services
Powell - Thomas "Tom" Dagnan, Jr., age 77 of Powell, passed away September 11, 2019. Preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Almedia Dagnan; sisters, Virginia Harvey and Barbara Dagnan; brother, Grady "Bud" Dagnan. Survived by his wife, Sue Dagnan; daughters, Missy Miller and DeAnna Fagiana; son, Matthew Hamilton Dagnan; grandchildren, Grant, Aaron, Erica, Sarah, Lindy, and several great-grandchildren; brother, Gary and Diane Dagnan, several nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held at Weaver's Chapel Saturday, from 2:00-3:00 pm with service to follow. Family and friends will meet Sunday at 12:45 pm at Berry Highland Memorial Cemetery for a 1:00 pm entombment. Condolences are welcome at weaverfuneralservices.com

Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Sept. 13 to Sept. 14, 2019
