Thomas Daugherty
Thomas Daugherty

Powell - Thomas "Tommy" Daugherty, age 74, of Powell went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, July 14, 2020. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and a member of Anchor Holds Baptist Church.

He is preceded in death by parents Charlie and Gladys Daugherty, siblings Charles Jr., Bobby, Marvin, Joyce and Bill, Judy, and Linda, son Thomas "Jay" Daugherty, granddaughter Molly Brown, and father-in-law Daniel A. Grissom Sr.

He is survived by his wife of 25 years, Donna G. Daugherty, daughters Kimberly S. Price and Amanda L. Brown (Bobby), grandchildren Alex, Maggie, Courtney, and Kyle, sisters Elizabeth and Rosetta, loving mother-in-law Margaret Grissom, special niece Misty Bullock, several other nieces and nephews, and special friends Danny and Vivian Stallings, Barbara Ezell, and Janice Mcfalls, and his loving fur baby, Jazzy.

Family and friends will meet at 11:15am on Monday, July 20, 2020, at East Tennessee Veterans Cemetery (John Sevier) for an 11:30am committal service with Rev. Ronnie Dotson officiating. Friends may call at their convenience from 12:00pm to 5:00pm on Sunday, July 19, 2020 at Mynatt Funeral Home Fountain City Chapel.

Online condolences may be left at www.mynattfh.com






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jul. 15 to Jul. 19, 2020.
