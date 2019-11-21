|
|
|
Thomas Deadrick, Milligan Sr.
Powell - Thomas Deadrick Milligan, Sr., age 84 of Powell passed away November 20, 2019. He was a member of Calvary Baptist Tabernacle and had a very close relationship with the Lord. Tommy was co-captain of the football team at Powell High School where he graduated in 1953. He was the first minor pee wee football coach for Powell in 1965, refereed high school football for 25 years, retired from Knoxville News Sentinel after 42 years, and drove a school bus for 55 years until he had to retire. Tommy loved to fish with his son and grandsons and supported all of his grandchildren and great-grandchildren in all of their sporting events. Preceded in death by his first wife Jestine Rhyne, father and mother James Deadrick Milligan and Dorothy Grace Kelley Milligan, and sister Mary Rachel Milligan Spradlin. Survived by wife Janet Nipper Milligan, children: Thomas Deadrick Milligan Jr. (Brenda), Teresa Milligan Bryant (Ken), Jenni Milligan Akens (Junior), Sharon Milligan Barker (Jeffrey), and Rebecca Milligan Hutchison (Shawn), 13 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, brothers: Jimmy, Ronnie, and Ted Milligan, as well as several nieces, nephews and close friends. The family will receive friends from 11:00am to 1:00pm on Saturday, November 23, 2019, at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel with service to follow at 1:00pm. Brother Shawn Hutchison and Rev. Allen Johnson will officiate. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the family to assist with funeral expenses. Family and friends will then proceed to Highland Memorial Cemetery for a 3:00pm interment. Online condolences may be left at www.mynattfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 21 to Nov. 23, 2019