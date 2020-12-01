Dr. Thomas DeCoursey Pryse, DMD
Knoxville - Dr. Thomas DeCoursey Pryse, DMD, of Knoxville, Tennessee passed away on November 30, 2020 nearly reaching the age of 97 years old. He died peacefully at home with his beloved wife, Mary, by his side.
Tom was born in Beattyville, Kentucky on December 26, 1923 to Roscoe and Sammie Belle Pryse. They later moved to Clinchmore, TN where his father was the doctor for the mining community. Tom graduated from Tennessee Military Institute in 1940 then went to Vanderbilt University for his undergraduate work. He then graduated from the University of Louisville School of Dentistry with a DMD.
In 1949 he married his sweetheart, Mary Elaine Hargis, and they spent 71 love-filled years together. They have three children (Tandy, Thomas Jr, and Tegwyn), 8 grandchildren, and 13 great grandchildren. He loved watching his children show horses and ride around the family farm, cheering for UT football, and keeping up with the Atlanta Braves. Tom and Mary were world travelers both with friends and through the International College of Dentists.
Working into his late 70s, Dr. Tom Pryse was a pillar in the orthodontic community. He began practicing in Knoxville with Dr. Bowyer in 1953, after serving in the Air Force as Chief of Orthodontics on his base. He later brought his nephew Dr. John C. Pryse, Jr into the practice, and they worked together for 40 years.
Dr. Pryse was a member of the American Association of Orthodontics, the American Dental Association, The Second District Dental Society, and the Pierre Fauchard Academy. He is a fellow of the International College of Dentists and the American College of Dentists. He has served as president of the Second District Dental Society, the Southern Association of Orthodontists, the Tennessee Society of Orthodontists, and the Tennessee Dental Association.
Some of his many professional awards include: Fellowship Award, Tennessee Dental Association; Man of Year, Second District Dental Society; Man of Year, Pierre Fauchard Academy, Tennessee Section; Distinguished Service Award, Tennessee Association of Orthodontists; The Oren A. Oliver Distinguished Service Award, Southern Association of Orthodontists; Honorary Graduate of the University of Tennessee Department of Orthodontics for Contributions to Orthodontics; Dr. Frank P. Bowyer Service to Dentistry Award, Second District Dental Society; and the Dr. Jack Wells Memorial Dedication to Dentistry Award.
He was a member of St. John's Episcopal Cathedral, the Knoxville Welsch Society, Rotary Club of Knoxville, Masonic bodies-Blue Lodge, York Rite, Scottish Rite, Kerbela Shrine Royal Order of Jesters, and the Public Health Council of the State of Tennessee.
Dr. Pryse was not only accomplished but also loved by all who knew him. He was the embodiment of kindness and generosity, and he will be dearly missed.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Dr. Roscoe Pryse and Sammie Belle Pryse; his brother and sister in law Dr. John C Pryse, Sr and Joann Lusby Pryse of LaFollette.
He is survived by his loving wife, Mary; children Tandy Lacy (Richard), Thomas D. Pryse, Jr., Tegwyn Pryse; grandchildren Mary Helen Posch (Timothy), John Thomas Lacy, Jake Lacy (Emily), Thomas "Trey" D. Pryse, III, Tyson Pryse, Jessica Frazier (Rusty), Danielle Booker (Chad), Elizabeth Carver; great-grandchildren Maggie Posch, Dylan Posch, Mari Blair Lacy, Hunter Kate Lacy, Hattie Lacy, Izzie Frazier, Annie Frazier, Boston Booker, Piper Booker, Blaze Booker, Lucy Fowler, Cooper Carver; and nine nieces and nephews that he loved as his own.
Services are private due to COVID restrictions. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers the family would ask you to donate to St. John's Cathedral, Knoxville, or a charity of your choice
. https://app.securegive.com/stjohnscathedral