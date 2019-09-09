Services
Smith Funeral & Cremation Service
1402 Tuckaleechee Pike
Maryville, TN 37803
865-983-1000
Graveside service
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
10:30 AM
Brown Hill Church
Tellico Plains, TN

Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Smithview Pavilion
Memorial service
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
7:00 PM
Smithview Pavilion
Thomas Dempsey Curtner

Townsend - Thomas Dempsey Curtner age 64 of Townsend went to heaven to be with his Savior on Friday, September 6, 2019. Thomas grew up in Athens, TN and graduated from McMinn County High School. He graduated with a music degree from Tennessee Wesleyan College and also a degree in computer science from Pellissippi Community College. Thomas was employed with Tennessee Valley Authority for 21 years as a Senior Software Engineer. His passions and hobbies included playing and composing music, sports cars, hiking, kayaking, and spending time with his family. Thomas was very gifted in so many ways and will be immensely missed by his family and friends. Preceded in death by his daughter, Marian Curtner; sister, Margaret Curtner; parents, Lewis Dempsey Curtner, MD and Georgetta Curtner. He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Sharon; son and daughter-in-law, Justin and Ami Evans; grandchildren, Hope and Jace Evans. Graveside service will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, September 12, 2019, at Brown Hill Church in Tellico Plains, TN with Pastor Bill Moore officiating. The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Thursday at Smithview Pavilion with a memorial service at 7:00 p.m. with Pastor Keith Johnson officiating. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Sept. 9 to Sept. 11, 2019
