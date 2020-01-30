|
Thomas Dobbins
Knoxville - Thomas Francis Dobbins, of Knoxville TN, died Tuesday morning, January 28, 2020, after a short illness. He was born September 15, 1952 in Miami, Florida to the late Thomas Harvell and Florence Frances Dobbins. Tom was the former Information Services Director at Lakeshore Mental Health Institute for many years. He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Kathryn "Kathie" May Dobbins; 2 children, Mary (Bart) Phillips of Dandridge, TN, and Michael (Chandra) Dobbins of Defiance, OH; 4 grandchildren; brother Robert (Adriane) Dobbins; sister in law, Peggy Clack; father and mother in law, Art and Betty May of Knoxville and several nieces and nephews. The family will gather privately to celebrate Thomas' life. Arrangements by Cremation Options, Inc. (865)6WE-CARE (693-2273) www.cremationoptionsinc.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 30 to Feb. 2, 2020