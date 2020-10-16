Thomas Douglas "Doug" Mincy
Maryville, TN - The family of Thomas Douglas "Doug" Mincy and MDM Trucking would like to express our immense gratitude to everyone that offered prayers, visits, food, flowers, cards, kindness, and beyond during and after our time of loss. We would also like to recognize the exceptional care provide by Dr. Scott Gardner, the many nurses and doctors at UT Medical Center and Blount Memorial Hospital, and the EMTs at American Medical Response. Due to Covid and in the interest of everyone's safety, we will forego a Celebration of Life at this time. Instead, we invite everyone to celebrate Doug's life on October 25th — what would have been his 81st birthday — by doing something he would have loved in his honor such as watching a John Wayne classic or enjoying time with family and friends sitting on the porch. Whatever you do to celebrate Doug's life, please leave your porch light on to brighten the night as he brightened our lives and remember to take every opportunity to tell those that you care for how much you love them. www.mccammonammonsclick.com
865-982-6812