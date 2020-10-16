1/1
Thomas Douglas "Doug" Mincy
Thomas Douglas "Doug" Mincy

Maryville, TN - The family of Thomas Douglas "Doug" Mincy and MDM Trucking would like to express our immense gratitude to everyone that offered prayers, visits, food, flowers, cards, kindness, and beyond during and after our time of loss. We would also like to recognize the exceptional care provide by Dr. Scott Gardner, the many nurses and doctors at UT Medical Center and Blount Memorial Hospital, and the EMTs at American Medical Response. Due to Covid and in the interest of everyone's safety, we will forego a Celebration of Life at this time. Instead, we invite everyone to celebrate Doug's life on October 25th — what would have been his 81st birthday — by doing something he would have loved in his honor such as watching a John Wayne classic or enjoying time with family and friends sitting on the porch. Whatever you do to celebrate Doug's life, please leave your porch light on to brighten the night as he brightened our lives and remember to take every opportunity to tell those that you care for how much you love them.

Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 16 to Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home Inc
220 W Broadway Ave
Maryville, TN 37801
(865) 982-6812
