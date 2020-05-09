|
Thomas E. Cinnamon
Knoxville - Cinnamon, Thomas Edward 81 of Knoxville, TN entered the presence of Jesus on May 8, 2020. He was the son of Thomas E. Cinnamon and Frances W. Cinnamon. He is survived by his wife of sixty years, JoAnn Greeson Cinnamon; daughters, Tammy and husband, Mike Clonce, both of Knoxville and Missi and husband, Robert Young of Maryville. Tom has two surviving brothers and one sister; Steve and Shelia Cinnamon of Knoxville, Mike and Barbara Cinnamon of Columbia, South Carolina and Betty Templin of Lake City, Tennessee. He is also survived by three grandchildren, Shelly Clonce, Garrett Mull (Sarah) and Katie Clonce. bonus grandchildren, Carlee, Calee and Coleton Young. Great grandchildren are Wrylin, Carter, Nolan, and Kenley.
Tom was involved in the financial and commercial real estate businesses for a number of years. Employed by Park National Bank, First Tennessee and R. M. Moore. He also served as Vice Chairman of the Metropolitan Planning Commission. He later worked for the City of Knoxville overseeing operations at Chilhowee Park until retirement. Tom officiated football and basketball games for five years in the Ohio Valley Conference and Southern Conference. He enjoyed gardening and working outside and going to see the Vols play on Saturdays. On behalf of the Cinnamon family, we would like to thank devoted caregiver, Jeana Johnson, nurse Stephanie Green and UT Hospice. A private graveside service will take place at Lynnhurst Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date for family and friends. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to the Pat Summitt Foundation 520 W. Summit Hill Dr. SW #1101 Knoxville, TN 37902.
