Thomas E. "Gene" Davis
Knoxville - Thomas E. "Gene" Davis, age 71 of Knoxville passed away on January 5, 2020. Mr. Davis was a Knoxville native and proudly served his country in the United States Navy. He retired with the Knoxville City Police Department after 28 years of service. Preceded in death by his father, Charles Davis; son, Charles D. Davis and sister, Brenda Dotson. Survivors include his mother, Wilma Davis; daughter Jennifer Haynes; sons: Martin (Jodi) Davis and Thomas (Sabrina) Davis, Jr.; grandchildren: Ashley, Alex, Issac, Justin, Trent, Jacob, Jordon, Haley, Charles and Bryson; former wife, Rosemary Wood; siblings: Cathy Hitch, Glenda (Jerry) Harrison, and Donald (Terri) Davis, along with several nieces and nephews. A Graveside Service for Mr. Davis will be held on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at 3 PM in Greenwood Cemetery. Please visit www.mynattfh.com to leave condolences for the family.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020