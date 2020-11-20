1/1
Thomas E. Engle
Thomas E. Engle

Knoxville - Thomas W. Engle, age 84 of Knoxville, TN passed away Thursday, November 19, 2020. Tom was a member of Northside Christian Church. He was a proud veteran who served in the United States Army. After his honorable discharge from service, Tom had a very successful 40-year career in sales. He retired to Knoxville, TN and took his interpersonal skills into retirement. Tom very much enjoyed ballroom dancing. He was always willing to help anyone, brighten their day and lift everyone's spirits with his positive attitude and smile.

Tom was preceded in death by his parents, John W. and Marie (Kenowski) Engle; former spouse, Geraldine Engle. He is survived by his loving wife, Georgia Engle; son, Scott and wife, Loretta Engle; brothers, John "Jack" Engle and Gene Engle; sisters, Diana Kirsch, Joyce Knapp, and Carol Pestal; grandchildren; great grandchildren; beloved nieces and nephews.

Graveside Service at Greenwood Cemetery, details to be announced at a later date.

Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home 2300 W. Adair Dr. Knoxville, TN 37918 (865) 689-8888. Condolences may be offered at www.berrylynnhurst.com.




Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2020.
Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home | Lynnhurst Cemetery
2300 West Adair Drive
Knoxville, TN 37918
8656898888
