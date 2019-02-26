Services
Bridges Funeral Home
5430 Rutledge Pike
Knoxville, TN 37924
865-523-4999
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Gibson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Earl Gibson

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Thomas Earl Gibson Obituary
Thomas Earl Gibson

Strawberry Plains, TN

Thomas Earl Gibson- age 84 of Strawberry Plains, TN went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, February 23, 2019. Tom was retired from Sears Department Store where he worked for 35 years before working another five years as an independent contractor with DWG Builders. Tom was an avid golfer, hunter, and fisherman, as well as a lifelong member of Lyons Creek Baptist Church where he served as a Deacon and a Sunday School teacher. He was preceded in death by parents, George Dee and Ida Gibson; son, Mark Thomas Gibson; brothers, George Jr, John, Albert (Jean), and Charles (Anita) Gibson; and sister, Anne (Fred) Winstead. He is survived by loving spouse of 65 years, Mildred Gibson; son, David (Karen) Gibson; daughter, Hope (Mike) Randolph; daughter-in-law, Patricia Gibson; grandchildren, Thomas (Liz) Gibson, Amanda (Ryan) Vaden, Laura (TJ) Smith, David Jonah (Grace) Gibson, Elizabeth Randolph, Emily Randolph, and Drinnen Randolph; great grandchildren, George Vaden, Agnes Smith, Henry Vaden, Amelia Smith, and Benjamin Vaden; and siblings, Betty Miller, Kitty (Powell) Drinnen, Nancy (Tony) Carper, Mick (Doddie) Gibson, and Ron Gibson; sisters-in-law, Shan and Mary Gibson; and a host of family and friends. Pallbearers: Thomas Art Gibson, David Jonah Gibson, Ryan Vaden, TJ Smith, Philip Snyder, and Greg Gibson. Honorary pallbearer: Drinnen Randolph. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, February 27, 2019, at Lyon's Creek Baptist Church from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM with a service to follow at 7:00 PM with Rev. Mark Williams officiating. Family and friends will gather 11:45 AM Thursday at Trentville Cemetery for a 12:00 PM graveside service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to benefit Holston Haun, nephew of Hope Randolph, who is battling childhood leukemia. Please contact Hope for details at 865-933-9350. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bridges Funeral Home
Download Now