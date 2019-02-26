|
|
Thomas Earl Gibson
Strawberry Plains, TN
Thomas Earl Gibson- age 84 of Strawberry Plains, TN went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, February 23, 2019. Tom was retired from Sears Department Store where he worked for 35 years before working another five years as an independent contractor with DWG Builders. Tom was an avid golfer, hunter, and fisherman, as well as a lifelong member of Lyons Creek Baptist Church where he served as a Deacon and a Sunday School teacher. He was preceded in death by parents, George Dee and Ida Gibson; son, Mark Thomas Gibson; brothers, George Jr, John, Albert (Jean), and Charles (Anita) Gibson; and sister, Anne (Fred) Winstead. He is survived by loving spouse of 65 years, Mildred Gibson; son, David (Karen) Gibson; daughter, Hope (Mike) Randolph; daughter-in-law, Patricia Gibson; grandchildren, Thomas (Liz) Gibson, Amanda (Ryan) Vaden, Laura (TJ) Smith, David Jonah (Grace) Gibson, Elizabeth Randolph, Emily Randolph, and Drinnen Randolph; great grandchildren, George Vaden, Agnes Smith, Henry Vaden, Amelia Smith, and Benjamin Vaden; and siblings, Betty Miller, Kitty (Powell) Drinnen, Nancy (Tony) Carper, Mick (Doddie) Gibson, and Ron Gibson; sisters-in-law, Shan and Mary Gibson; and a host of family and friends. Pallbearers: Thomas Art Gibson, David Jonah Gibson, Ryan Vaden, TJ Smith, Philip Snyder, and Greg Gibson. Honorary pallbearer: Drinnen Randolph. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, February 27, 2019, at Lyon's Creek Baptist Church from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM with a service to follow at 7:00 PM with Rev. Mark Williams officiating. Family and friends will gather 11:45 AM Thursday at Trentville Cemetery for a 12:00 PM graveside service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to benefit Holston Haun, nephew of Hope Randolph, who is battling childhood leukemia. Please contact Hope for details at 865-933-9350. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2019