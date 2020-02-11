Services
Berry Funeral Home
3704 Chapman Highway
Knoxville, TN 37920
(865) 577-6666
Memorial service
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
11:30 AM
Rotunda at the New East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery
2200 E Governor John Sevier Hwy
Knoxville, TN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Edwards
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Edwards


1947 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas Edwards Obituary
Thomas Edwards

Knoxville - Edwards, Thomas Michael (Mike), age 72, of Knoxville, died Sunday, February 9, 2020. Mike was born on August 8, 1947. He graduated from South High School in 1965 and was a United States Navy Veteran. He was employed by Western Electric for 17 years and was co-owner of Southeast Professional Communications for over 27 years. He was preceded in death by parents, Tommy Edwards and Betty Jo Ailey; brother-in-law, Gary Slusher. He is survived by his loving wife Joyce; son and daughter-in-law, Jason and Terry Edwards; grandson, Michael Edwards; sisters-in-law, Michelle Pearson (David) and Brenda Slusher; brother-in-law, Paul Slusher (Demetra); close niece and nephew, Magen Pearson, Jake Pearson; close uncle, Bob Simms (Elaine) and numerous cousins, nephews, nieces and many special friends that knew him as "Shakey". Memorial Service for family and friends will be held Friday, February 14, 2020 at 11:30am in the Rotunda at the New East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery, 2200 E Governor John Sevier Hwy, Knoxville, TN 37920. Full military honors will be provided by Volunteer State Honor Guard. Condolences may be offered at www.berryfuneralhome.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 11 to Feb. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Berry Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -