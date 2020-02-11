|
|
Thomas Edwards
Knoxville - Edwards, Thomas Michael (Mike), age 72, of Knoxville, died Sunday, February 9, 2020. Mike was born on August 8, 1947. He graduated from South High School in 1965 and was a United States Navy Veteran. He was employed by Western Electric for 17 years and was co-owner of Southeast Professional Communications for over 27 years. He was preceded in death by parents, Tommy Edwards and Betty Jo Ailey; brother-in-law, Gary Slusher. He is survived by his loving wife Joyce; son and daughter-in-law, Jason and Terry Edwards; grandson, Michael Edwards; sisters-in-law, Michelle Pearson (David) and Brenda Slusher; brother-in-law, Paul Slusher (Demetra); close niece and nephew, Magen Pearson, Jake Pearson; close uncle, Bob Simms (Elaine) and numerous cousins, nephews, nieces and many special friends that knew him as "Shakey". Memorial Service for family and friends will be held Friday, February 14, 2020 at 11:30am in the Rotunda at the New East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery, 2200 E Governor John Sevier Hwy, Knoxville, TN 37920. Full military honors will be provided by Volunteer State Honor Guard. Condolences may be offered at www.berryfuneralhome.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 11 to Feb. 13, 2020