Thomas Elliott
Knoxville - Thomas Lee Elliott, age 47, passed away on Friday, March 6, 2020. Lee was born in Knoxville, Tennessee. He was a graduate of South Young High School and went on to become a Journeyman Electrician. He was a member of Sevier Height Baptist Church and participated in the Softball Ministry Program. He was preceded in death by Father; Lynn Elliott; Grandparents: Melvin Williams, Bill & Clara Elliott, and Edwin and Virginia Mitchell.Survivors:Children: Tres, Joel, Jaxon, Jaden, and Ethan. Mother: Brenda Michell (Daniel). Grandmother: Oga Williams. Siblings: Rodney Elliott (Lisa), Kim Sharpe (Brian), Patrick Mitchell (Lindsey). Several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to: Knoxville Habitat for Humanity (knoxvillehabitatforhumanity.com) or P.O. Box 27478, Knoxville, TN 37927.
Services will be private and directed by Atchley Funeral Home, Seymour, 122 Peacock Court, Seymour, TN 37865. (577-2807). Online condolences may be made at www.atchleyfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020