More Obituaries for Thomas Radford
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Elliott Radford

Thomas Elliott Radford Obituary
Thomas Elliott Radford

Knoxville - Thomas Elliott Radford 72 of Knoxville received his heavenly wings Thursday February 27, 2020 surrounded by his loving family and friends. He served his country in the U.S. Navy in Viet Nam. Preceded in death by parents, Thomas (Dolan) and Elsie Radford; brother, Dean Radford; Tommy is survived by 2 sons and daughter-in-law, Thomas and Johnny (Elisha) Radford; 9 grandchildren, Elaina, Christopher, Nick, KENZIE, Matthew, Christian, Liam, Kendall and Paislee; 3 great-grandchildren, Ava, Amirah and Layla; 5 sisters and brothers-in-law, Connie (Jerry) Wynn, Sandy (Mort) Matheny, favorite sister Vickie (Mike) Hassett, Terry (Bill) Wooten and Elsie Jo (Steve) Haynes; several nieces and nephews; Special friends, Kenneth (Jabo) McMahan, Steve (Anna)Thompson and Robert. Condolences may be offered at www.mccartyevergreen.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020
Share memories or express condolences below.
- ADVERTISEMENT -