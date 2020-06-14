Thomas Eugene Pelleaux
Thomas Eugene Pelleaux

Powell - Thomas Eugene "Gene" Pelleaux age 86, of Powell passed away peacefully on Saturday June 13, 2020. He was a member of Inskip Baptist Church and a 1951 graduate of Central High School in Knoxville. Gene was a retired supervisor from AT&T with 40 years of service. He was a retired veteran of the U.S. Army. He was commissioned the honor of Colonel by the Honorable Order of Kentucky Colonels. Gene is preceded in death by wife of 62 years, Patricia "Pat" Pelleaux; son Tommy G. Pelleaux; parents Walter E. and Emma Pelleaux. He is survived by a daughter Gail (Randy) Hinton; son Joey E. Pelleaux; granddaughters Ashley (Dusty) Ownby and Randi (Will) Davison; grandson Johnathan Pelleaux; great grandchildren Reid and Reagan Ownby, Emma Rae and Ruthie Grace Davison.

The family wishes to express gratitude for the care and devotion to Gene from Mary Nicely, of Union County, and all the staff and caregivers at Maple Court Senior Living in Powell. The family will have a private graveside service. Online condolences can be made at www.mynattfh.com






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jun. 14 to Jun. 16, 2020.
Thank You.
