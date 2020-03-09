Resources
Thomas Franklin Dyke

Thomas Franklin Dyke Obituary
Thomas Franklin Dyke

Knoxville - Thomas Franklin Dyke age 79, of Knoxville, formerly of LaFollette, Tn., passed away on Monday, March 2, 2020 at Fort Sanders Regional Hospital. He was preceded in death by his wife Wanda Faye Dyke, sons: Gary Wayne Dyke and Tommy Dyke; mother Cordie Ford Dyke, father Robert Henry Dyke, sisters: Wanda Dyke, Helen Ruth Dyke, Earlene Dyke, and Betty Goins; and brother Winford Dyke. He is survived by his son Jackie (Deanne) Dyke, daughters: Karen (Murrell) Roderick, and Sandra Dyke; grandchildren: Ashlee Jones, Teri Queener, Heather Dyke, Jessica Hill, and Jessie Dyke; "lots of great-grandchildren," and several nieces and nephews. Services are private. An online obituary may be viewed and condolences made at www.rosemortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 9 to Mar. 11, 2020
