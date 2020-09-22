Thomas "Tom" Franklin Hawkins
Knoxville - Thomas "Tom" Franklin Hawkins, 90, of Knoxville entered Heaven on Sunday, September 20th. He was known to those who knew him best as Daddy, Papaw, "Tom the Bomb", "the Legend", "Champ". Tom was one of five children born in Jefferson City, TN and was a lifelong resident of South Knoxville. Tom was married to his bride, Jerry Brittian Hawkins, for 67 years. He retired 3 years ago after spending over 65 years in the car business, most of those years in management. He loved the car business and could have sold ice water in Alaska. His car lot buddies would say he could be found changing out a customer's new car tags quicker than you could blink. He served customers at Cliff Petit Motors, Rodgers Cadillac, Delmar Haynes Pontiac, Rusty Wallace Cadillac, and Rusty Wallace Kia Knoxville/Alcoa. In his last years at Rusty Wallace Kia Knoxville/Alcoa, he was known to customers as the older gentleman on the golf cart. When not on the car lot, he loved spending time with his family, and he loved traveling to every football game over the last 15 years to watch his favorite Alcoa Tornadoes win. Tom never met a stranger and was a most phenomenal storyteller.
Tom was a member of First Baptist Church of Alcoa where he served as a greeter for many years. Prior to FBA, Tom was a member of Chilhowee Hills Baptist Church where he faithfully served as a greeter and volunteered in the music ministry. He and his wife, Jerry, loved attending Sunday School together at FBA and CHBC where they made lifelong friends. In this new season of life, they were excited about making new memories with old Sunday School friends in their new assisted living community. His steadfast faith has left a legacy of integrity, hard work ethic, compassion and godly character.
Tom is preceded in death by his father, Horace Hawkins; his mother, Trula Mae Hawkins; sister, Betty Erwin; brothers, John Hawkins and David Hawkins. Tom is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Jerry Brittian Hawkins; daughters, Cindy Clinton Harvey (David) and Candy Hawkins Hodge, (Rocky); sister, Jayne Hawkins Greene; grandchildren, Christy Clinton Castleberry (Mark), Thomas Brittian Clinton (Kari), Brittiany Hodge, Courtney Hodge Best (Jordan) and Benjamin Hodge; and great grandchildren, Marleigh and Grant Castleberry, Baylor, Tinsley and Wells Clinton, Kyleigh, Lucas and Anna Grace Best.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Alcoa Football Boosters — 1205 Lodge Street, Alcoa, TN 37701, Alzheimer's TN Inc. — 5801 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37919, Autism Society of East TN — PO Box 18494, Knoxville, TN 37928, or the Knoxville Police Department — 800 Howard Baker Jr. Avenue, Knoxville, TN 37915.
A private service will be held for family and a Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. Please visit the online guest book to find latest service information at www.sherwoodchapel.com
Arrangements by Sherwood Chapel and Memorial Gardens.