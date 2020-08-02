Thomas Freels
Knoxville - Thomas "Tommy" Eugene Freels, age 76, of Knoxville, TN went home to be with Jesus on Friday, July 31, 2020. He was born on May 12, 1944 in Knoxville, TN. He was a long time member of Sevier Heights Baptist Church and a retired Captain from the University of Tennessee Police Department, where he served 40 years. He was an honorary lifetime member of the University of Tennessee Pride of the Southland Marching Band, who he escorted from the 1980's until his last bowl trip in 2007. Since retirement, he had stayed active with Knox County Disaster Relief, was a member of the F.O.P., worked with Disaster Relief at Sevier Heights, the Sheriff's Association and a member of the Knox County Republican Party. His passion was taking the cook trailer and cooking for thousands of people at various events. He was a huge fan of NASCAR.
He is preceded in death by parents, Carl and Mary Freels; grandson, Thomas Ryan Smith; sister, Carlene Freels Witt; brother, Eddie (Big Ed) Freels, and nephew, Robby Witt.
He is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Patricia Loveday Freels; daughters, Carol (Jim) Smith, Ellen (Richard) Rogers, Dawn Freels, Paige (Eric) Bonner, Shannon (Rob) Edwards; grandchildren, Logan (Kelsey) Smith, Braden (Hannah) Smith, Noah Rogers, Gabe Rogers, Reilly Bonner, Reagan Bonner, Ronnie (Alexandria) Edwards, Andrew Edwards, Randon Edwards, Reece Edwards; great grandchildren, Lola and Layla Edwards. Tommy is also survived by a host of nieces and nephews whom he loved very much.
Family and friends will meet at 10:00 am, Berry Funeral Home, 3704 Chapman Hwy, Knoxville, TN. to go in procession to Greenwood Cemetery, 3500 Tazewell Pike, Knoxville, for an 11:00am Graveside Service on Thursday, August 6, 2020, officiated by son-in-law and Pastor Eric Bonner. A Memorial Service will be planned for a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Knox County Association of Baptist Disaster Relief, P.O. Box 11028 Knoxville, TN 37939. (Donation "Mass Feeding")
Pallbearers: nephews, Phillip Freels, Mike Freels, Ray Witt, Jimmy England, and son-in-laws, Jim Smith and Rob Edwards. Honorary Pall Bearers, son-in-law, Richard Rogers and the grandsons.
The family invites friends to share fond memories and sign the online guestbook at www.berryfuneralhome.com