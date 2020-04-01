|
Thomas Freeman
Knoxville - Dr. Thomas J. (Tom) Freeman passed away on March 31, 2020 at the Ben Atchley State Veterans Home in Knoxville, TN. He was born in 1930 in Ider, AL. Tom was a veteran of the U.S. Army and a retired teacher of Social Studies. He taught primarily at Cherokee High School in Canton, GA. Upon relocation to Knoxville, he was a member of Ball Camp Baptist Church. Even though dementia robbed him of many things, it could not take away his wit and his love for his family, especially his wife of 56 years. He was the last surviving child of Finis and Tennie Freeman of Ider, AL.
Tom is survived by his wife Kay of Knoxville, his daughter and son-in-law, Lynda and James Lovingood of Knoxville, his son Andy Freeman of Powder Springs, GA, and his grandchildren, Hayley KayAnn and Andrew Thomas Lovingood and Bryson Shaw and Everly Mae Freeman. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews who he loved dearly and they loved him especially his rendition of Pine Trees.
The family wishes to extend their sincere appreciation to Amedisys Hospice and the staff of D Wing at Ben Atchley. In his memory, his family requests that memorials be made to a . In his honor, the family asks you to eat a Chick-fil-a sandwich and drink a cherry coke while smiling at a happy memory you have of him. War Eagle!
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date at Ball Camp Baptist Church. To receive notification of the arrangements, please send an email to [email protected]
