Thomas G Canan
Knoxville - Thomas G. Canan, 74, passed away peacefully July 30, 2020, in Knoxville, TN. Born January 30, 1946, in Muncie, Indiana, Tom was the third of four children born to Phyllis Badders Canan Harter and raised by Phyllis and Everett Earl Harter. Tom graduated from Muncie Central High School in 1964, where he played baseball and basketball. Tom was a member of the First Baptist Church in downtown Muncie, IN. In his young years, Tom was employed by Muncie Delco Battery, then sold autos and RVs for a local Muncie dealer which led to his career start at Prudential Insurance. He was married twice. First to Joy Kay Catron of Muncie, Indiana (August 1966 - July 1985) and later to Lynne Collins Canan of Blacksburg, Virginia (November 1986 - March 2015.)
Tom lived in the Muncie, Indiana area until moving to Boca Raton, Florida in 1974 with Prudential. He then moved to Knoxville, TN in 1979 with Prudential after being promoted to District Manager. Prudential moved Tom once again Centerville, OH in 1989. He retired from Prudential in 1993, in Knoxville, TN. He earned many accolades during his long tenure. Tom had a second career as a real estate agent with Lynne Canan as his partner at Realty Executives, Knoxville, TN.
Tom had a wonderful gift of work/life balance throughout his life. He was a prominent leader at Prudential Insurance where he held a lifelong career and was all inclusive with his family. Tom also loved to enjoy his family with activities and travel, especially to the ocean and lakes where the family enjoyed fishing, boating, and picnicking together. Tom loved music, dancing, reading, sports and dogs. Tom loved to entertain his family, work family and friends throughout his life. He was also a leader, coaching his sons' baseball teams including Tommy's Orioles Team and Ty's Copperheads travel league. Tom was the best Girl Dad to Kristi and Kelli and empowered them both to aspire to achieve their dreams. He introduced his children to the endless possibilities in the world, showed them beautiful places to live and visit, demonstrated responsibility and accountability, taught them how excuses had no place their lives. Tom loved his grandchildren deeply and spent much of his time watching sports with his brother Mike.
Thomas G. Canan is survived by his children, Thomas B. Canan (Anne), of Kansas City, MO; Kelli A. Canan (Anthony), of Knoxville, TN; Hylton Tyler Canan (Juliane), of Atlanta, GA; and Shawn R. Bailes of Knoxville, TN. Grandchildren, Katherine Annaliese Bailes, Harter Thomas Crisp and William Hayden Crisp, of Knoxville, TN; His brother Michael Eugene Harter of Knoxville, TN; Lynne C. Canan and Joy K. Catron, of Knoxville, TN.
Tom was recently predeceased by his beloved daughter, Kristi C. Bailes of Knoxville, TN. He was also predeceased by his parents Phyllis and Everett Harter; his brothers James John Canan of Grand Rapids, MI and Raymond Bradford Canan (Trish) of Crawfordsville, Indiana. Tom leaves behind numerous nieces, nephews and extended family members and close friends.
The family will receive friends and family outdoors at Concord Park waterfront (near the boat ramp and Lakeside Tavern, (watch for signs) from 11am-1pm Saturday, August 8th. Casual attire.
The sudden passing of his daughter, Kristi, was a profound loss for Tom; therefore, in lieu of
flowers, please consider donating to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. Vibrant Emotional Health, the nonprofit administer of the Suicide Prevention Lifeline, was instrumental in creating the 988 Direct-Dial hotline, which will be active in 2022. Your donation will help implement the three-digit number to provide easier and more widespread access to mental health services. Donors may contribute in memory of Kristi C. Bailes at www.suicidepreventionlifeline.org/donate
and request that a notification be sent to: BailesCananSuicidePrevention@outlook.com.