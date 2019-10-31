Services
Farrar Funeral Home
162 East Meeting Street
Dandridge, TN 37725
(865) 397-2711
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
First United Methodist Church
Dandridge, TN
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
7:00 PM
First United Methodist Church
Dandridge, TN
View Map
Graveside service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
12:00 PM
Swann's Chapel Cemetery
Dandridge, TN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Jenkins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas G. Jenkins

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas G. Jenkins Obituary
Thomas G. Jenkins

Dandridge - Thomas G. Jenkins, age 73, of Dandridge, TN passed away on Oct 30, 2019. Tom touched the lives of many people with his smile and generosity. He was a long-time member of First United Methodist Church Dandridge. He graduated from Karns High School and from Tennessee Tech University. He was a distinguished Vietnam war veteran and a retired Lieutenant Colonel of the U.S. Army and the Tennessee Army National Guard. He was preceded in death by his parents, Gordon Jenkins, and Irene Jenkins, and wife Margaret Jenkins. He is survived by his wife Betty Brasfield Jenkins, sisters Bonnie (Clifford) England and Lucille Clayton. Also survived by children Jason T. Jenkins, Denyse (James) England, Randy (Monesa) Evans, and Sharon Moore, several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews along with countless other friends who were blessed to know him. The family will receive friends on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019 from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm at First United Methodist Church in Dandridge. Funeral services by Rev. Steve Brown will follow at 7:00 pm. A graveside service will be held at Swann's Chapel Cemetery in Dandridge at 12:00 pm, Saturday Nov. 2, with full military honors. Arrangements by Farrar Funeral Home in Dandridge

Farrar Funeral Home in Dandridge, 865-397-2711 www.farrarfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -