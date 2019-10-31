|
Thomas G. Jenkins
Dandridge - Thomas G. Jenkins, age 73, of Dandridge, TN passed away on Oct 30, 2019. Tom touched the lives of many people with his smile and generosity. He was a long-time member of First United Methodist Church Dandridge. He graduated from Karns High School and from Tennessee Tech University. He was a distinguished Vietnam war veteran and a retired Lieutenant Colonel of the U.S. Army and the Tennessee Army National Guard. He was preceded in death by his parents, Gordon Jenkins, and Irene Jenkins, and wife Margaret Jenkins. He is survived by his wife Betty Brasfield Jenkins, sisters Bonnie (Clifford) England and Lucille Clayton. Also survived by children Jason T. Jenkins, Denyse (James) England, Randy (Monesa) Evans, and Sharon Moore, several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews along with countless other friends who were blessed to know him. The family will receive friends on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019 from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm at First United Methodist Church in Dandridge. Funeral services by Rev. Steve Brown will follow at 7:00 pm. A graveside service will be held at Swann's Chapel Cemetery in Dandridge at 12:00 pm, Saturday Nov. 2, with full military honors. Arrangements by Farrar Funeral Home in Dandridge
