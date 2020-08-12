Thomas Gardner
Loudon - Tom Gardner, age 81, of Ball Ground, Georgia and formerly of Loudon, passed away Tuesday morning, August 11, 2020 at his residence. Tom was a member of Lakeside Baptist Church and a former longtime member of Prospect Baptist Church in Loudon. Tom enjoyed horses and wagon trains and loved gospel music. He is survived by his wife, Trudy Gardner; daughter, Pam and husband, Tracy Wyrick; grandsons, John Thomas Wyrick and Wesley Wyrick; and brother Reed and wife, Louise Gardner. Services honoring and remembering Tom Gardner will be held 11:30 AM Friday, August 14th in the McGill Click Chapel with Rev. Jason Sweeton officiating. Interment will follow in Prospect Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends 10:30 AM - 11:30 AM Friday prior to the service at McGill Click Funerals & Cremations, 1366 Hwy 72 N, Loudon. www.mcgillclick.com