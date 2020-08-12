1/1
Thomas Gardner
Loudon - Tom Gardner, age 81, of Ball Ground, Georgia and formerly of Loudon, passed away Tuesday morning, August 11, 2020 at his residence. Tom was a member of Lakeside Baptist Church and a former longtime member of Prospect Baptist Church in Loudon. Tom enjoyed horses and wagon trains and loved gospel music. He is survived by his wife, Trudy Gardner; daughter, Pam and husband, Tracy Wyrick; grandsons, John Thomas Wyrick and Wesley Wyrick; and brother Reed and wife, Louise Gardner. Services honoring and remembering Tom Gardner will be held 11:30 AM Friday, August 14th in the McGill Click Chapel with Rev. Jason Sweeton officiating. Interment will follow in Prospect Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends 10:30 AM - 11:30 AM Friday prior to the service at McGill Click Funerals & Cremations, 1366 Hwy 72 N, Loudon. www.mcgillclick.com






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McGill Click Funerals & Cremations
1366 Highway 72 North
Loudon, TN 37774
(865) 408-3001
