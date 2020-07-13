Thomas Graves Fonville, Jr.
Knoxville - Thomas Graves Fonville, Jr. (Tommy), passed away July 7, 2020 at his home in Knoxville. He was a member of Church Street United Methodist Church. He was preceded in death by grandparents, Judge and Mrs. J. Fred Bibb and Mr. and Mrs. John F. Fonville; parents, Thomas G. Fonville,Sr. and Mary Ruth Bibb Fonville; sister, Elisabeth Gaines "Gai" Fonville; brothers, John Fred Fonville and William "Bill" Fitzpatrick Fonville. Survived by sister in law, Dorthy Fonville; nephew, John Christian Fonville and wife, Stephanie; niece, Elizabeth Faith Fonville and great niece Adeline Ruth Fonville. Graveside services will be held 3:00 p.m. Thursday July 16, 2020 at Highland Memorial Cemetery with the Rev. Catherine Nance and the Rev. Andy Ferguson officiating. Online condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com