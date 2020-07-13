1/1
Thomas Graves Fonville Jr.
Thomas Graves Fonville, Jr.

Knoxville - Thomas Graves Fonville, Jr. (Tommy), passed away July 7, 2020 at his home in Knoxville. He was a member of Church Street United Methodist Church. He was preceded in death by grandparents, Judge and Mrs. J. Fred Bibb and Mr. and Mrs. John F. Fonville; parents, Thomas G. Fonville,Sr. and Mary Ruth Bibb Fonville; sister, Elisabeth Gaines "Gai" Fonville; brothers, John Fred Fonville and William "Bill" Fitzpatrick Fonville. Survived by sister in law, Dorthy Fonville; nephew, John Christian Fonville and wife, Stephanie; niece, Elizabeth Faith Fonville and great niece Adeline Ruth Fonville. Graveside services will be held 3:00 p.m. Thursday July 16, 2020 at Highland Memorial Cemetery with the Rev. Catherine Nance and the Rev. Andy Ferguson officiating. Online condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jul. 13 to Jul. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
