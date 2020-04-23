|
|
Thomas H. Hubbard
Knoxville - Thomas H. Hubbard Sr. went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, April 22, 2020. He was preceded in death by one daughter, Patsy Hubbard Bellefeuille. Tom was a retired U.S. Army Major having served for 25 years. He was a decorated Green Beret and recipient of the Silver Star, Bronze Star with V device (3 Oak Leaf Clusters, Purple Heart, Good Conduct Medal with Bronze Clasp - 3 Loops, National Defense Service Medal, Army Commendation Medal (1 Oak Leaf Cluster), Army Commendation Medal with V Device, Vietnam Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal with 60 Device, , Air Medal, 2 O/S Bars, Parachute Badge, Expert Infantry Badge, Combat Infantry Badge, and Expert Badge Rifle M16. Tom was a member of the Chota Masonic Lodge 253 where he served as Past Master and also reached 32nd Degree Mason. He was also a member of the American Legion 278 and a member and deacon of First Baptist Church Bluegrass.
Survivors include his wife of 64 1/2 years, Carolyn and four sons and daughters in law, Thomas H. Hubbard Jr. & wife Teresa, Michael Hubbard & wife Debbie, Mark Hubbard & wife Emily, Jeffrey Hubbard & wife Lori; son in law, Roger Bellefeuille & wife Donna; grandchildren, Tanya, Sami Jo, Jake, Luke, Rebecca, Heather, Kimby, Brooke, Sonny, Christopher, Nicholas, Austin, Delaney, Brett, Gary, beloved granddaughter Brandy, child of their hearts, and numerous great grandchildren.
Due to the restrictions placed by the Governor regarding the Covid-19 outbreak, there will be a Call of Convenience on Saturday, April 25, 2020 between the hours of 10:00am and 2:00pm at Berry Highland West Funeral Home, 9913 Sherrill Blvd, Knoxville, TN. Graveside services will be private. The family will hold a Celebration of Life for Tom at a later date. In lieu of flowers please send donations in the honor of Thomas H. Hubbard to First Baptist Church of Bluegrass, 1907 Ebenezer Road, Knoxville, TN 37922or , P.O. Box 50, Memphis, TN 38101-9929.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 23 to Apr. 25, 2020