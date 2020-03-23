|
Thomas Harold Frye
Knoxville - Thomas Harold Frye, age 88, of Knoxville, passed away on Friday, March 20, 2020 at Tennova Turkey Creek Medical Center. Harold served in the US Air Force for four years, three of which were spent in Japan, and retired from ORNL after 31 years. He was a faithful member of Knoxville First Church of the Nazarene and was a Master Brick Mason.
Harold was a loyal and loving husband and companion to Margaret for nearly 65 years. He was a strong and gentle father to Pam. Harold was always generous, compassionate, and honest with his friends and neighbors. He never met a stranger; and if he said he was going to do something, he did it. Everything Harold did was graced with his terrific sense of humor and calm demeanor. He enjoyed traveling, gardening, working jigsaw puzzles, and camping so long as his family was with him. The highlight of any day was spending time with his buddy, Ryan.
Harold was preceded in death by his parents, Tom and Lula Frye; infant daughter, Vlantie Lou Frye; grandparents, Ray and Gertie Frye; sister, Betty Heft; and two infant brothers.
He is survived by his wife, Margaret L. Frye of 64 years; daughter, Pamela L. Pelle (Wesley) of Knoxville; sister, Becky (Reba) Frye Stainitis (Tony); as well as several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to acknowledge Harold's "heart adopted" daughter, Cheryll Kitts and grandson, Ryan Kitts.
A combined funeral service and graveside service will be held on Thursday, March 26, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Oak Ridge Memorial Park with Pastor Sherry Lenderman and Pastor Scott Collins officiating.
The family will graciously accept flowers; however, memorials are welcomed and may be made to Knoxville First Church of the Nazarene, 538 Vanosdale Rd, Knoxville, TN 37909 or Cancer Support Community East TN, 2230 Sutherland Ave, Knoxville, TN 37919.
Online condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 23 to Mar. 25, 2020