Round Rock, TX - Thomas J. "Jeff" Dossett, Jr., our beloved husband, father, grandfather, son, brother and friend to many, left us on October 6, 2020. He blessed this world and those who knew him with 77 years of love and service to his family, his country, his friends and all those who had the privilege of knowing him. Jeff's family always came first.
He leaves behind his wife, Judith of Round Rock TX; sons, Tom Dossett Ill of Suwanne GA and Jim Dossett and daughter-in-law Anya Bryndza Dossett of Pflugerville TX; and four amazing grandchildren, Thomas, Dorothy, Evan and Lucas, to carry on his legacy of love, generosity and service. He also leaves behind his cherished sister, Mary Lee Bevan of Charles Town WV. He will be deeply missed by his treasured nieces and nephews.
Jeff was a graduate of East Tennessee State University (BS Molecular Biology) and Long Island University (MS Criminal Justice). He was a proud Army combat veteran (Vietnam 1967-1968) where he served as a Field Artillery Officer attached to the 25th Infantry Division. In 2000, Jeff authored "Delayed Detonation", a chronicle of his combat experiences and his subsequent battles with the effects of Agent Orange exposure and PTSD.
Jeff further served his country as a Special Agent with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (1971-2000) serving in Kansas City MO, Newark NJ and Charleston SC. He dedicated his professional life to combatting organized crime. He served as a member of multiple inter-agency task forces focused on major drug investigations. Following his FBI retirement, Jeff founded Charleston Investigative Associates, LLC (2000-2010), an agency that ultimately included former FBI, DEA, IRS and Customs agents.
Those who knew him loved him-his life and legacy are of generosity, love, humor and a smooth East Tennessee drawl that could charm children and hardened criminals alike. He may be gone from this world , but the goodness he spread through his 77 years will continue to flourish well beyond his life.
Jeff's ashes will be laid to rest with military honors in his hometown of Jacksboro TN, alongside his mother, Nell Dossett, and his father, Thomas J. Dossett, Sr.
In lieu of flowers, please consider memorials to Epworth Children's Home, 2900 Millwood Avenue, Columbia SC 29205 or epworthchildrenshome.org
