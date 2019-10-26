|
Thomas James Bodie Sr.
Knoxville - Thomas James Bodie, Sr. age 85, passed away Thursday, October 24, 2019 at Beverly Park Place Assisted Living. Born December 7, 1934 in Chicago, IL. He is preceded in death by the love of his life Martha (Estes) Bodie. Tom was a devoted employee of Sears & Roebuck for 42 years. After leaving Sears & Roebuck and a short break from retail he began working for Egan Hardwood as a salesman. Tom loved his family, grandkids, and especially Notre Dame Football. Tom was also a longtime member of Beaverbrook Country Club where he held the #1 parking space for his golf cart. Tom is survived by sons Thomas (Jackie) Bodie Jr. and Timothy (Tammy) Bodie; grandchildren Amy (Chris) Henderlight, Jennifer (Jeff) Nieto, and Brent (Jennifer) Bodie; 6 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren. The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00pm Monday, October 28, 2019, at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel with funeral service to follow, with Brother Toby Everett officiating. Family and friends will meet 10:45am Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at Lynnhurst Cemetery in Fountain City, where Tom will be entombed with his loving wife Martha at 11:00am. The following men will carry Tom to his final resting place: Tom Bodie Jr., Tim Bodie, Rocky Estes, Shane Estes, Rickie Estes, Ray Varner, Porter Brown and Eddie Carmichael. Honorary pallbearers will be Tyson and Steven McGhee. The Bodie family would like to give special thanks to Miss Mary of Beverly Park Place for all her love, support, and loving care she gave our Daddy. Condolences can be expressed at www.mynattfh.com.
