Services
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Halls Chapel
4131 E Emory Rd
Knoxville, TN 37938
(865) 922-9195
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Bodie
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas James Bodie Sr.


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas James Bodie Sr. Obituary
Thomas James Bodie Sr.

Knoxville - Thomas James Bodie, Sr. age 85, passed away Thursday, October 24, 2019 at Beverly Park Place Assisted Living. Born December 7, 1934 in Chicago, IL. He is preceded in death by the love of his life Martha (Estes) Bodie. Tom was a devoted employee of Sears & Roebuck for 42 years. After leaving Sears & Roebuck and a short break from retail he began working for Egan Hardwood as a salesman. Tom loved his family, grandkids, and especially Notre Dame Football. Tom was also a longtime member of Beaverbrook Country Club where he held the #1 parking space for his golf cart. Tom is survived by sons Thomas (Jackie) Bodie Jr. and Timothy (Tammy) Bodie; grandchildren Amy (Chris) Henderlight, Jennifer (Jeff) Nieto, and Brent (Jennifer) Bodie; 6 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren. The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00pm Monday, October 28, 2019, at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel with funeral service to follow, with Brother Toby Everett officiating. Family and friends will meet 10:45am Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at Lynnhurst Cemetery in Fountain City, where Tom will be entombed with his loving wife Martha at 11:00am. The following men will carry Tom to his final resting place: Tom Bodie Jr., Tim Bodie, Rocky Estes, Shane Estes, Rickie Estes, Ray Varner, Porter Brown and Eddie Carmichael. Honorary pallbearers will be Tyson and Steven McGhee. The Bodie family would like to give special thanks to Miss Mary of Beverly Park Place for all her love, support, and loving care she gave our Daddy. Condolences can be expressed at www.mynattfh.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 26 to Oct. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now