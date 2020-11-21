1/1
Thomas Jess White
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thomas Jess White

Dandridge - Thomas J. "Tom" White, age 81 of Dandridge, TN passed away Friday morning, November 20, 2020. He was born February 18, 1939 the son of the late Jess and Lucy White and was preceded in death by his brothers, David White, and Jack White. Tom was a member of the First Baptist Church of Dandridge where he served as deacon, choir member and church bus driver. He was co-owner of White's Egg Farm and was a driver for Tennessee Truck Lines and retired from Averitt Express in 2003. Tom served and was honorably discharged from the US Army Reserves and was Past President of the Knoxville Area Corvair Group and was Past President of the Jefferson County Gideons. He was active in the community having served on the Jefferson Co School Board, member of the Farmers Home Administration and board member of the Jefferson Co. Farmer's Co-op. Tom loved people and never met a stranger. He loved to laugh and showed kindness to everyone he met. He was proud of his safe truck driving career. He loved farming, traveling, playing golf, and working on his 1964 Corvair, spending time with many friends and family. God has welcomed the most compassionate and caring husband and father into his loving and healing arms. God has restored all of Tom's happiest memories that Alzheimer's had taken away. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Faye White; son Bryan White (Sabrina); daughter, Lea White Akers (Mike); granddaughters, Alyx White, Heather White, Lucy White and Ashley Trudon; grandsons, Michael and Christian Akers; great grandsons, Aiden and Wyatt Akers; brother in-law and sister-in-law, Garland and Lois McCoig; sisters-in-law, Pat White and Lorene White; many beloved nieces and nephews and his beloved dog, Rusty. In lieu of flowers the family request that memorial gifts be made to Alzheimer's Association of Tennessee, 5801 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37919 or the First Baptist Church, P.O. Box 246, Dandridge, TN 37725. The family wishes to express their gratitude and appreciation to the staff of Jefferson Park and Smoky Mountain Hospice. Graveside funeral services will be held Monday, November 23, 2020, 11:00am at Hillcrest Cemetery with Dr. Robert Brown officiating. The body will lie in state Sunday from 11:00am to 5:00pm at FARRAR FUNERAL HOME, DANDRIDGE.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
22
Lying in State
11:00 - 05:00 PM
Farrar Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
23
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Hillcrest Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Farrar Funeral Home
162 East Meeting Street
Dandridge, TN 37725
(865) 397-2711
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Farrar Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved