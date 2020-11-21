Thomas Jess White
Dandridge - Thomas J. "Tom" White, age 81 of Dandridge, TN passed away Friday morning, November 20, 2020. He was born February 18, 1939 the son of the late Jess and Lucy White and was preceded in death by his brothers, David White, and Jack White. Tom was a member of the First Baptist Church of Dandridge where he served as deacon, choir member and church bus driver. He was co-owner of White's Egg Farm and was a driver for Tennessee Truck Lines and retired from Averitt Express in 2003. Tom served and was honorably discharged from the US Army Reserves and was Past President of the Knoxville Area Corvair Group and was Past President of the Jefferson County Gideons. He was active in the community having served on the Jefferson Co School Board, member of the Farmers Home Administration and board member of the Jefferson Co. Farmer's Co-op. Tom loved people and never met a stranger. He loved to laugh and showed kindness to everyone he met. He was proud of his safe truck driving career. He loved farming, traveling, playing golf, and working on his 1964 Corvair, spending time with many friends and family. God has welcomed the most compassionate and caring husband and father into his loving and healing arms. God has restored all of Tom's happiest memories that Alzheimer's had taken away. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Faye White; son Bryan White (Sabrina); daughter, Lea White Akers (Mike); granddaughters, Alyx White, Heather White, Lucy White and Ashley Trudon; grandsons, Michael and Christian Akers; great grandsons, Aiden and Wyatt Akers; brother in-law and sister-in-law, Garland and Lois McCoig; sisters-in-law, Pat White and Lorene White; many beloved nieces and nephews and his beloved dog, Rusty. In lieu of flowers the family request that memorial gifts be made to Alzheimer's Association
of Tennessee, 5801 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37919 or the First Baptist Church, P.O. Box 246, Dandridge, TN 37725. The family wishes to express their gratitude and appreciation to the staff of Jefferson Park and Smoky Mountain Hospice. Graveside funeral services will be held Monday, November 23, 2020, 11:00am at Hillcrest Cemetery with Dr. Robert Brown officiating. The body will lie in state Sunday from 11:00am to 5:00pm at FARRAR FUNERAL HOME, DANDRIDGE.