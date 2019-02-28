|
|
Thomas Jones Greer
Knoxville, TN
Thomas Jones Greer, age 79, passed away Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at Ft. Sanders Hospital. He was born December 18, 1939 at Ft. Sanders, the son of the late Dr. and Mrs. A. H. Greer He was also preceded in death by brother Dr. Robert H. Greer. Tom was a maternal Mayflower descendant of Remember Allerton.
Tom attended the University of Tennessee and was a medical technologist until his retirement. Among the great joys of Tom's life was playing upright bass with Sam Parker, Dan Gammon, J.P. Reddick, David Ball, and the late Dr. Robert Orr. He was also a fifth degree Black Belt in lsshinryu Karate.
Tom is survived by his wife of 41 years, Carol R. Greer, nieces Virginia Greer (Greg Korn), and Cynthia Greer Snider (Terry), great-nephew and niece, Ryan and Kristina Keck, and sister-in-law, Tricia McClam.
Family and friends will meet at 1pm on Friday, March 1 at Highland Memorial Cemetery for a graveside service. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to , 501 St. Jude's Place, Memphis, TN or a . Online condolences may be received at www.rosemortuary.com. Arrangements by Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel. Friends may call at convenience.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2019