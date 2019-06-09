|
Thomas K. Wall
Knoxville - Tom K. Wall, age 74, of Knoxville, Tennessee, passed away, Friday, June 7, 2019. He was a 1962 graduate of East High School. Tom received a B.S. degree from the University of Tennessee. Following graduation, he was hired as the first full time assistant athletic trainer by the UT Athletic Department and was promoted in 1973 to Head Athletic Trainer. While there he served as the director of the National Athletic Trainer's Association as well as the association's representative to the National Operating Committee on Standards for Athletic Equipment. Tom enlisted in the US Army Reserves in 1967 and retired in 1994 at the rank of Command Sgt. Major. In 1977, Tom started his career with the Hospital Products Division of Abbott Labs and retired after 22 years of service. Tom was a member of Mount Olive Baptist Church for 38 years and served there as church administrator for the last 20 years. He enjoyed serving his church, woodworking, and taking his grandchildren to Disney World. Tom was preceded in death by his parents. O.L. and Bertie Wall; brothers, Jim and Steve Wall. He is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Janelle Wall; daughters, Leslie Gordon (Doug), Jessica Yarboro (Kendall); grandchildren, Coby Yarboro, Noah Yarboro, Eleanor Gordon and Jackson Yarboro. Family will receive friends 5:00PM to 7:00PM Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at Mt. Olive Baptist Church, 2500 Maryville Pike. Knoxville, Tennessee 37920 with a Celebration of Life service to follow at 7:00PM. Rev. Kirby Ownby officiating. Memorials may be made to, Mt.Olive Baptist Church, 2500 Maryville Pike. Knoxville, Tennessee 37920 or Alpha-1 Foundation, 3300 Ponce De Leon Blvd. Coral Gables, Florida, 33134-9971. Family and friends will meet Wednesday. June 12, 2019 at Bethesda Cemetery, Morristown, Tennessee for an 11:00AM interment service. Military Honors by US Army. Online condolences may be offered at www.berryfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from June 9 to June 10, 2019