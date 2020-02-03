Resources
Knoxville - Thomas Akin Keir, Jr., 82, of Knoxville passed away Sunday, February 2, 2020. Tom was a member of The Masons for over 50 years. He and his wife loved to travel, camp and experience new friends and places.

He is preceded in death by his parents Thomas Akin Sr. and Irene Keir, sisters Betty and Dorothy. Survivors include wife Linda Keir, children Mary (Dave) Neubauer, Eileen (Flint) Titus, Amy (Bill) Fea, and Thomas (Deana) Keir, grandchildren David (Lindsay) Neubauer, Sammie Neubauer, Jessica (Ethan) Presley, Billy Fea, Alicia and Hayley Keir. He is also survived by step-children Stephanie (Dennis) Bowlin, Chris McReynolds, Susan Paige (Alan) McClancy, with three grandchildren, three great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends Wednesday, February 5, 2020 from 5-7pm at Berry Highland Memorial, 5315 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, Tennessee, 37919. Masonic Rites will follow at 7pm. Family and friends will meet Thursday, February 6, 2020 at 10:45am in the Berry Highland Memorial cemetery for an 11am graveside service. Friends may leave their thoughts and memories at www.berryhighlandmemorial.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 3 to Feb. 5, 2020
