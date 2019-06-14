|
Thomas Kevil
Knoxville - Thomas H. Kevil died after a brief illness on June 10, 2019 in Knoxville, Tennessee at the age of 81.Tom was born on August 19, 1937 in Denver, Colorado to Thomas and Hazel Kevil. He graduated from Denver South High and then the University of Denver, later completing graduate work at the University of Colorado. After moving to Knoxville, Tom began working at the Oak Ridge National Laboratory and went on to work at the Y-12, where he would stay until his retirement. Tom was proud of his work at Oak Ridge and enjoyed touring friends, relatives and especially grandchildren through the American Museum of Science and Energy. Tom was an active member and past president of the local chapter of the American Association of Cost Engineers. Tom also met Helga Henry while in Knoxville, and they remained life time partners for over 33 years until his death. In retirement, Tom embraced the role of Kevil family historian, compiling and documenting a complex family history and initiating reunions and informal gatherings, large and small. He loved hiking in the Smoky Mountains, biking local trails, to work in his yard and take trips to the home improvement store. Tom and Helga enjoyed travel to see family across the country and in Europe. Tom was also an avid fan of Notre Dame football. However, his greatest joy may have been hearing from his three children about the day to day comings and goings of their life and the lives of his seven grandchildren. Tom is survived by Helga Henry of Knoxville; his daughter Karen (Kevil) Goldberg of Tulsa, Oklahoma and her husband Alex and children Max, Ben and Mark; his daughter Kathrine (Kevil) Heurtevant of Denver, Colorado and her husband Shawn and children David and Alexis; his son Michael Kevil of Denver, Colorado and his wife Elizabeth and children Joshua and Daniel. He is preceded in death by his parents Thomas and Hazel Kevil and his brother, James Kevil. A memorial service for Tom will be held by the family at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to All Saints Catholic Church located at 620 N. Cedar Bluff Road, Knoxville, TN 73923; or , Donor Services, PO Box 98018, Washington DC 20090-8018 or LLS.org. Tom's children would also like to thank Helga's daughter, Sonja Brown, for her loving care and assistance.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on June 14, 2019