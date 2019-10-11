|
Thomas King (T.K.) Ward
Lenoir City - Thomas King (T.K.) Ward age 82 of Little Valley Farm, Lenoir City passed away on Thursday, October 10, 2019. T.K. was a member of Kingston Pike Baptist Church. He was a graduate of Lenoir City High School Class of 1956 and attended the University of Tennessee. Afterwards, he joined the Tennessee National Guard. T.K. worked for Trailways, Greyhound and B and C Bus Lines. He was also the owner and operator of T.K. Ward Trucking. T.K. was a farmer, woodworker and classic car fan, who enjoyed showing various cars he owned around the area. Preceded in death by his parents, Homer R. Ward and Caroline Hope Ward; brother, Barry Ward of Lenoir City; niece, Cathy Ryon, formerly of Chattanooga. Survived by his children, Timothy K. Ward (Sabrina) and Trisha S. Ward; mother of his children, Peggy S. Ward; granddaughters, Britanie Reeves (Josh) and Ashley R. Ward; great-grandchildren, Briley and Brantley Reeves all of Lenoir City; brother, Bart Woodson Ward (Judy); sister, Ann M. Ward of Knoxville; several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday, October 13th at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Funeral services will follow at 7 p.m. with Rev. Lynn Goodwin officiating. Family and friends will gather at the funeral home by 10:30 Monday morning and proceed to Loudon Co. Memorial Gardens for graveside services at 11 a.m. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 11 to Oct. 12, 2019