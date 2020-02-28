|
|
Thomas Kristopher "Kasper" Johnson, age 44, of Loudon, went home to the Lord on February 27, 2020 after battling cancer for nine months. He was a chef and general manager at Irish Times and Restaurant Linderhof. He was preceded in death by paternal grandparents, James David and Alma Ruth Johnson; maternal grandparents, Kenneth Clay White Sr. and Thelma Lenear White; special uncle, Dennis "Hammer" Johnson and aunt, Carolyn Corlew Johnson. He is survived by wife, Camelia Fisher and daughter, Heather Rose; parents, Tom and Trish Johnson and Phyllis White Manning; brothers, Brad Johnson and wife, Tasha, Brandon Johnson and wife, April, Patric Johnson and Russell Manning and wife, Karessa; Nannie, Minnie Bell Millsaps; nieces, Autumn, Maci "Bug-a-boo", and Makayla Johnson; nephews, Ariat and Jackson Johnson; and many aunts, uncles, and extended family. The family will receive friends 5-7pm on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at Loudon Funeral Home with the funeral service to follow at 7pm; Rev. Wayne White, Rev. Ken White, and Pastor Bob Gamble officiating. Graveside service will be held at 11am on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at Lakeview Cemetery. The family would like to extend a special Thank You to the nurses and staff at Parkwest Medical Center for their care. Online condolences may be left at www.loudonfuneralhome.net Loudon Funeral Home and Cremations is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020