Thomas Larry Johnson
February 5, 1953 - February 1, 2020
Thomas Larry Johnson, 66, of Huntsville, AL passed away on February 1,2020 after a courageous battle with cancer. Larry was born on February 5, 1953 in Knoxville, TN. He was preceded in death by his beloved uncle and mentor, Robert Breeden.
He is survived by his wife, Gina Walker Johnson; mother, Cleo Johnson; sisters, Sherry (Wayne) Webb, Angie (Mike) McMillan; and brother, Joey (Jackie) Johnson. He is also survived by numerous and very beloved aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. Another special uncle, Bud Mee, was instrumental in Larry's life.
We wish to thank Dr. Paul Dang and his wonderful staff at the CCI for their kindness, encouragement and efforts to do everything within their power to help. There are no funeral arrangements - a private gathering will be held at a later date.
Larry requested any memorial donations be made to the Clearview Cancer Institute, 3601 CCI Drive, Huntsville, AL 35805; Hospice of North Alabama, 2905 Westcorp Blvd. SW, Suite 116, Huntsville, AL 35805; or to , Donor Services, P.O. Box 98018, Washington, DC 20090-8018. (www.laughlinservice.com)
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 3 to Feb. 5, 2020