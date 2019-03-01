|
Thomas Lee Keaton
Corryton, TN
Thomas Lee Keaton – 80 of Corryton, took his heavenly flight, Tuesday, February 26, 2019 surrounded by his
loving family. He was a member of Cedar Ford Baptist Church, Luttrell where he was an active member of the Ready Sunday School Class. He retired a Sgt. From the Tennessee Highway Patrol in 1990 after 30 yers of
service. He served as Sheriff of Union County from 1990 to 1994. He loved his
family as well as his church family. He spent many good times with family and friends at church, Norris Lake, and the family farm.
He is preceded in death by his father, Clyde H. Keaton: mother, Mary L. Keaton; father-in-law, William Luna DeVault; mother-in-law, Rozella L. DeVault; and brother-in-law, Truman C. DeVault. He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Shirley D. Keaton; daughters, Michelle (Jeff) Leach of Corryton, Angie Buchanan of Knoxville; sons, Brian (Angela) Keaton of Luttrell, and Brad (Michelle) Keaton of Corryton; grandchildren, Lauren (Dustin) Black, Landon Leach, Spencer (Megan) Smith, Abbey Smith, Morgan Keaton, Shelby Keaton and Brent Keaton; great grandchildren, Dawson Black, Sawyer Black and Marshall Smith; and sister, Mariel Clark of Miami, Fl.
The family will receive friends Friday, March 1, 2019 from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Trinity Funeral Home, Maynardville. The funeral to follow at 8:00 p.m. with Pastor Jeff Leach and Reverend Richard Nicley officiating. Friends and family will meet, Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 10:15 a.m. at Trinity Funeral Home to go in procession to Pleasant View Cemetery, Maynardville for an 11:00 a.m. interment service. Pallbearers, Landon Leach, Spencer Smith, Brent Keaton, Brian Keaton, Brad Keaton and Chance DeVault; honorary pallbearers, Don Brantley, Raymond Buckner, Charles Nelson, Gordon Bright and Gary Chandler. Trinity Funeral Home, LLC, Maynardville, has the honor to serve the family of Tommy Keaton. 865-992-5002 www.trinityfuneralhome.net
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Mar. 1, 2019