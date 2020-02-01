|
|
Thomas Leo Shown
Knoxville - Thomas "Leo" Shown age 89 of North Knoxville, went to be with the Lord on Friday, January 31, 2020. He was a retired baker from Krispy Kreme Donuts, member of Valley View Baptist Church, and a Korean War era Veteran of the Armed Forces. Preceded in death by parents Calvin and Mabel Shown and grandson, Michael Norris. He is survived by his loving wife of 68 years, Ida Shown. Children, Shirley, Becky, Karen, Timmy and Tommy; and several grandchildren and great grandchildren. The family will receive friends Monday, February 3, 2020 from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at Mynatt Funeral Home Fountain City Chapel. Family and friends will meet 12:45 p.m. Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at Highland South Cemetery for a 1:00 p.m. graveside service Rev. Justin Pratt officiating. Condolences may be left at www.mynattfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 1 to Feb. 2, 2020