|
|
Thomas Long Sr.
Knoxville, TN
Thomas Long Sr., age 56, went to be with the Lord on Good Friday morning, April 19, 2019. He was a member of Rooted Ministries Baptist Church, French Broad Lodge #588 F&AM. Past Patron of Bearden Chapter #437, Order of the Eastern Star, member of Kodak Chapter #460 O.E.S.. Tom enjoyed the Friends he made in life especially at Food Lion and Food City #655 and Electric Service Company. He loved riding motorcycles and helping others. He never met a stranger. Waiting for Tom are parents Barbara and John Long Sr., Sister, Jeanne Gill, Brother, John Long Jr., Grandparents, Eleanor and Tom Bigler, Aunt, Jean Coleman and In-laws, Mildred and Bob Hughes. Left to miss him, his wife Karen Long, Son Thomas Long Jr., Sister, Libby (Bobby) Kent, Special niece, Nikki Hensley and her Son, Oliver plus many other family members including Tom's four-legged girls, Baby, Chica, and Sugar. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to : Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, C/O Statcare, Holly Byrd 2240 Sutherland Ave Suite #103, Knoxville, TN 37919 or Rooted Ministries Baptist Church, c/o Michael Garner 2628 Hodges Ferry Road, Kodak, TN 37764. There will be no services just cremation according to his wishes. Cremation services provided by McCarty Funeral Directors, Sevierville, 774-2950.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Apr. 23, 2019