Bridges Funeral Home
5430 Rutledge Pike
Knoxville, TN 37924
865-523-4999
Thomas M. "Tommy" Smith

Thomas M. "Tommy" Smith Obituary
Thomas "Tommy" M. Smith

Knoxville, TN

Thomas "Tommy" M. Smith- age 72 of Knoxville went home to be with the Lord February 22, 2019 surrounded by his

loving family. Tommy retired from BFI after 20 years of

service. He was recently employed with Westgate resort. He was preceded in death by his parents, Elmer and Sylvia Cate Smith. He is survived by his

loving wife of 32 years, Bernadine Smith; son TJ (Kim) Smith; daughters, Karen "Becky" (Mike) Willard, and Rhonda (Jeremy) Davis; brother, Elmer (Pat) Smith, and uncle, Charles Cate. He is also survived by many grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins. The

family will receive friends Wednesday, February 27, 2019 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Bridges Funeral Home with a service to follow with Rev. Mike Vincent and Rev. Buddy Garland

officiating. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2019
