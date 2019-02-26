|
Thomas "Tommy" M. Smith
Knoxville, TN
Thomas "Tommy" M. Smith- age 72 of Knoxville went home to be with the Lord February 22, 2019 surrounded by his
loving family. Tommy retired from BFI after 20 years of
service. He was recently employed with Westgate resort. He was preceded in death by his parents, Elmer and Sylvia Cate Smith. He is survived by his
loving wife of 32 years, Bernadine Smith; son TJ (Kim) Smith; daughters, Karen "Becky" (Mike) Willard, and Rhonda (Jeremy) Davis; brother, Elmer (Pat) Smith, and uncle, Charles Cate. He is also survived by many grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins. The
family will receive friends Wednesday, February 27, 2019 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Bridges Funeral Home with a service to follow with Rev. Mike Vincent and Rev. Buddy Garland
officiating. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2019