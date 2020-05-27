Services
Atchley Funeral Home
118 E Main St
Sevierville, TN 37862
(865) 453-2835
Visitation
Friday, May 29, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Atchley Funeral Home
118 E Main St
Sevierville, TN 37862
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, May 30, 2020
11:00 AM
Atchley Funeral Home
118 E Main St
Sevierville, TN 37862
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, May 30, 2020
11:00 AM
"AFH Sevierville" YouTube channel
Graveside service
Saturday, May 30, 2020
Providence Cemetery
Interment
Saturday, May 30, 2020
Providence Cemetery
Thomas Maples Obituary
Thomas Maples, age 57 of Sevierville, went to be with the Lord Wednesday, May 27, 2020 after a long courageous battle with cancer. Thomas was employed by Carl Ownby Hardware for 38 years and was a member of the Tennessee Valley Mustang Club in Knoxville. He was a loving husband, Dad, and Poppy. #TOUGHLIKETHOMAS. He is preceded in death by his step-father Jim Harris.

He is survived by his wife, Lori Maples; children, Corey Maples and wife Tiffany, Trevor Maples and wife Mercedez; grandchildren, Everleigh Maples and Cameron Hoffman; mother, Kathern Harris; sister, Hope Franklin and husband Richard; several nieces, nephews, and cousins; his Carl Ownby Hardware family; and special friend, Doug Williams. There will not be a receiving line, however, friends may pay their respects from 4-6 PM Friday at Atchley Funeral Home, Sevierville. Funeral service will be at 11 AM Saturday in the West Chapel with Rev. Jimmy Maples and Pastor Mark Large officiating. (Like most of our area churches, we are staggering our seating and will have a limited capacity) We will be live streaming on our "AFH Sevierville" YouTube channel. The live stream will start at 10:50 AM and viewers can access this by our channel or by the direct live stream link we will be providing on our Facebook page 10 minutes prior to the start of the service. Graveside service and interment will follow the service in Providence Cemetery. Online condolences may be shared at www.atchleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 27 to May 29, 2020
