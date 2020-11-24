1/1
Thomas Mark Alderson
1957 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thomas Mark Alderson

Clinton - Thomas "Mark" Alderson, 63, of Clinton went to be with his heavenly Father on Monday, November 23, 2020.

Mark was born June 13, 1957 in Knoxville, the son of Tom and Carmetia Bennett Alderson.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by father-in-law, Kyle Shepherd.

Mark served as deacon at First Baptist Church of Clinton. He served his community well on the County Commission for 20 years; serving as Mayor of Anderson county and serving on Charter Commission.

Mark retired from ORNL Fire Department where he served as a firefighter and EMT for over 36 years. He loved being outdoors, camping, fishing and spending time with his family and spoiling his grandkids.

Mark was a beloved husband, daddy and a loving Poppie!

He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Kandi Shepherd Alderson; daughter, Katie Phillips and companion Scott Page; son, Johnathan Alderson and fiancé Erin Rogers; grandchildren, Abby, Lucas, Zachary and Eric and mother-in-law, Kathryn Shepherd.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions and limitations, a Private family funeral will be held. Family and friends are invited to meet for a graveside service on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at 1pm at Grandview Memorial Gardens in Clinton with Dr. Danny Chisholm officiating.

The family asks that any memorials be in the form of contributions to First Baptist church, in care of the Christian Service Center, PO Box 268, Clinton, TN 37717.

Weatherford Mortuary is handling the arrangements. An on-line guestbook can be signed at www.weatherfordmortuary.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
28
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Grandview Memorial Gardens
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Weatherford Mortuary
158 S Jefferson Cir
Oak Ridge, TN 37830
(865) 482-2464
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Weatherford Mortuary

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved