Thomas McShane
Sweetwater - Thomas Vincent McShane, age 69 of Sweetwater passed away Monday, March 30, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loved ones. He was born to the late Thomas Francis and Elizabeth Cecilia (Quinn) McShane in Chicago, Illinois. Thomas served his country in the US Army during the Vietnam conflict. After service, he honed his skills as a cement finisher. He was a member of Local 78 in Knoxville and worked for the Hatfield Construction Co. out of Spring City, TN. He loved to run heavy equipment and on one of his last best days was able to crawl up in a bobcat and give it a go. Thomas is survived by his care-giving daughter, Meghann McShane; grandson, Richard Kenly Goins, IV, both of Sweetwater; sister, Genevieve Young "Jeanne", Villa Park, IL; nephews, Shane, Cary and wife, Janet; great nephew, Bailey; niece, Mairin and husband, Andrew; friend, Susan Mangiaracina, Vonore; bonus daughter, Angelina; bonus grandchildren, Casen and Rowan and his co-worker buddies at Hatfield Construction. Thomas was of the catholic faith and will be interred in Mt. Carmel Catholic Cemetery with military honors provided at a date in the future. The family will receive friends 1:00 - 3:00 pm Saturday, April 4th at McGill Click Chapel. Social distancing will be observed. If you are unable to join us, please make sure to send condolences online or make contact in other ways until such time the current circumstances change. McGill Click Funerals & Cremations, 1366 Hwy 72 N, Loudon. ww.mcgillclick.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 2 to Apr. 4, 2020