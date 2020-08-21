Thomas Mincy
Maryville - Thomas Douglas "Touchdown" Mincy passed peacefully Tuesday, August 18, 2020, with his granddaughter, Amanda, and loving wife, Carolyn Dailey Mincy, by his side, as she had been since 1978. Their love for one another inspired everyone that knew them and can only be described as the greatest story of partnership, respect, and devotion. Doug was born October 25, 1939 in Maryville to parents, David and Loretta, and was the loving brother of sister, Modean. An excellent academic, Doug also dominated on the gridiron, where he earned the nickname "TD," short for both "Thomas Douglas" and "Touchdown". Known for his speed, agility, and leadership, Doug created countless fond memories and lifelong friendships during his time at Friendsville High and later Maryville College, where he studied coaching, accounting, and various advanced mathematics disciplines before joining his father at The Aluminum Company of America. It was his professional move to Greenback Industries where his path would cross with that of his soulmate, Carolyn, and lead to her joining him and his beloved children: Allen, Deana, and Mark. Doug's aspiration to be an independent proprietor led to his purchase of a dump truck, which would be the beginning of the legacy that he would leave for his family. The trucking company - which would later be named "MDM Trucking" after the untimely passing of his youngest son, Mark Douglas - still operates today and is run by Doug's surviving children, Allen and Deana; his wife, Carolyn; his honorary son, Joe Hylwa; and long-time employees, Ed Lale, Tom Keir, Johnny Miller.
Doug had a joy for life, people, gardening with "Uncle Harold" Yates, and storytelling - whether it was lively stories from his youth, his endless knowledge of the Duke and old Westerns, or tales of his travels. He meant the world to countless people for countless reasons. He saw the best in everyone and was gracious and forgiving. Doug was proud while humble, tough while kind, and hard-working while playful. His willingness to empower people with hand-ups and opportunities illustrated his caring heart, and the extent of his selfless acts of generosity were far-reaching. The lessons he taught with how he lived will forever impact those that knew him, and he is greatly missed.
Doug is preceded in death by parents, David Thomas and Loretta Leonard Mincy; son, Mark Douglas Mincy; father-in-law, Horton Dailey; brother-in-law, B.C. Burchfiel; nephew, David Burchfiel; and many dearly missed friends.
Survivors include his wife, Carolyn Dailey Mincy; son, Allen David Mincy; daughter, Modeana Lenee "Deana" Mincy (Tom Keir); honorary son, Joe Hylwa (Julie); sister, Modean Burchfiel; grandchildren, Amanda "G-1" Carter (Joel Segona), Kari "G-2" Mincy, Marcus Carter, Matthew Carter, Bud Mincy (Tosha), Cassi Hylwa, and Ty Hylwa; great-grandchildren, Bryce Mincy, Brylee Butler, Caden Carter, Lane Mincy, and Brooklyn Mincy; mother-in-law, Wanda Dailey; siblings-in-law, Evelyn Johnson (Donnie) and James Horton Dailey (Denise); nieces and nephews, Michael Burchfiel, Jason Johnson, Trent Dailey, and Katelyn Keck (Cameron and Harper); and a multitude of friends whom he loved like family.
Per Doug's wishes, there will be no traditional service. In celebration of his life, a chili cook-off planned for his 81st birthday will still take place this fall, and details will be forthcoming. In lieu of flowers, food, or other kind gestures; please make donations in Doug's name to one of the causes he supported: Greenback Rescue Squad (PO Box 129, Greenback, TN 37742) or Kerbela Shrine Circus (Attn: Nick Seagle, PO Box 2691, Knoxville, TN 37901). www.mccammonammonsclick.com
